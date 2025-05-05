DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Reinstate Takht chiefs by May 10, Sikh bodies ask SGPC

Reinstate Takht chiefs by May 10, Sikh bodies ask SGPC

The Damdami Taksal and Sant Samaj, headed by Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa ‘Dhuma’, and other Nihang Singh organisations, have given an ultimatum to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to scrap the appointment of Takht jathedars and reinstate the earlier...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:11 AM May 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Damdami Taksal and Sant Samaj, headed by Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa ‘Dhuma’, and other Nihang Singh organisations, have given an ultimatum to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to scrap the appointment of Takht jathedars and reinstate the earlier ones by May 10.

Otherwise, they would stage a protest outside the home of SAD chief Sukhbir Badal at Badal village, they said.

Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa has announced that if the SGPC failed to meet the deadline this time, they would revive their protest.

Advertisement

From June 11, a Gursikh jatha, comprising around 500 members, would assemble at the residence of Sukhbir. “On every first Sunday of the month, the jatha would stage a peaceful sit-in as a mark of protest while reciting Gurbani outside Sukhbir’s residence in Badal village,” he said.

They also appealed to the Sangat to completely boycott Kuldeep Singh Gargaj and Baba Tek Singh Dhanaula, who were appointed jathedars against the Panthic traditions and Sikh principles.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper