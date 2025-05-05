Reinstate Takht chiefs by May 10, Sikh bodies ask SGPC

The Damdami Taksal and Sant Samaj, headed by Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa ‘Dhuma’, and other Nihang Singh organisations, have given an ultimatum to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to scrap the appointment of Takht jathedars and reinstate the earlier ones by May 10.

Otherwise, they would stage a protest outside the home of SAD chief Sukhbir Badal at Badal village, they said.

Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa has announced that if the SGPC failed to meet the deadline this time, they would revive their protest.

Advertisement

From June 11, a Gursikh jatha, comprising around 500 members, would assemble at the residence of Sukhbir. “On every first Sunday of the month, the jatha would stage a peaceful sit-in as a mark of protest while reciting Gurbani outside Sukhbir’s residence in Badal village,” he said.

They also appealed to the Sangat to completely boycott Kuldeep Singh Gargaj and Baba Tek Singh Dhanaula, who were appointed jathedars against the Panthic traditions and Sikh principles.