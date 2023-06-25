Reinstate us or face protest: GoGs to govt

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, June 24

After a meeting at Bhawanigarh, the Guardians of Governance (GoGs) announced that it will intensify its agitation if the government fails to reinstate them.

The GoGs alleged that till date, seven meetings had taken place with various authorities and during every meeting, they failed to give it any convincing reply.

“Last meeting was held on May 15 in Chandigarh where two ministers and the senior authorities were present. They told us that they would reinstate us and demanded five-year reports from us. But when we told them that the reports were uploaded on a server of a private company, they assured to locate the server to check our reports,” said flying officer Kamal Verma (retd), who is vice-president of 31-member core committee of the Punjab GoGs.