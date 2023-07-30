 Relative held for Patiala double murder : The Tribune India

  Punjab
  Relative held for Patiala double murder

Suspect planned to rob victims, fly to Canada

The suspect in police custody.



Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 29

Gurmukh Singh, 60, is a shattered man. In 1984 riots, he lost his father in Rajasthan, and he shifted to Patiala. More than four decades later, his wife and young son were murdered by his relative.

‘Considered him like son’

Gurmukh Singh said he escaped death during the 1984 riots and always worked hard to bring up his son and daughter. “My life is ruined as I lost my wife and son to the greed of someone whom I always considered like my son,” he said. His only daughter is married in Punjab.

Claiming to have cracked the double murder case, the police on Saturday arrested Harjeet Singh Kaka, a relative of the victims, two days after the bodies of Harvinder Jaggi (22) and his mother Jasvir Kaur (53) were found in a pool of blood in a bathroom of their house.

Jasvir Kaur &Harvinder Jaggi

Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said Kaka wanted to go to the UK or Canada to pursue higher studies and needed money to fulfil this desire. “He assumed that there would be enough cash in the victims’ house as Jaggi had also applied to a Canadian university to pursue higher studies. The suspect believed that they had kept some cash at their place and planned to rob them,” he said.

“Since the doors were locked from inside, we suspected the role of an insider who knew how to escape after the crime. The suspect stayed in the adjoining house and also knew that the CCTV cameras near the house were not functioning,” said the SSP.

The SSP said his team including SP (City) Mohammed Sarfaraz, DSP Jaswinder Tiwana and CIA in-charge Shaminder Singh cracked the case after getting initial clues. “We rounded up almost a dozen suspects. During the questioning, Kaka fumbled when we asked about his location on the day. Some injury marks on his hands further raised suspicion,” he added.

Shaminder Singh said the suspect initially said he was roaming in a nearby park. “However, our investigation suggested that at the time of the crime his phone was briefly switched off. We recovered the murder weapon, a knife, based on his statement,” he said.

The SSP said the suspect had bought the knife from the nearby Tripuri market. “All he could get from the house were the earrings worn by the woman and some cash. In total, he just got valuables and cash worth Rs 70,000,” said the SSP.

