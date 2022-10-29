Relax moisture norms for purchase: Farmers

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, October 28

Citing dew factor that enhances the moisture percentage in paddy, farmer unions have sought relaxation in the norms from the state government in the procurement of the crop at grain markets.

Farmers said since lifting had been “delayed”, the paddy lying at the grain markets in the open for days, especially at village-level procurement centres, was getting exposed to dew on a daily basis, thereby increasing the percentage of moisture in the produce. “Moisture percentage, even slightly higher than the permissible limit of 17 per cent, gives enough ‘pretext’ to rice millers to harass us and impose quality cuts (price) on the purchase,” farmers said.

Talking to The Tribune, Shingara Singh Mann, state general secretary, BKU (Ekta Ugrahan), said: “Tardy lifting of paddy in mandis has become a cause for worry for farmers. After October 25, moisture percentage of produce is bound to increase owing to the dew factor coupled with cold weather conditions. There are rice millers who return fully loaded tractor-trailers from their mills, citing high moisture percentage of paddy. This is sheer harassment of farmers. We urge the state government to increase the permissible limit of moisture percentage for paddy procurement to 22 per cent.”

“Space shortage at procurement centres, especially at the village-level, is a big concern. If lifting is not expedited, it is ultimately the farmer who suffers the most. If moisture content in the produce is 1 per cent higher than the permissible limit, rice millers impose cut of 1 kg on per quintal basis (take 1 kg extra without paying) and a cut of 2 kg per quintal is imposed for 2 per cent higher moisture percentage,” said Saroop Singh Sidhu, general secretary, BKU (Tikait).