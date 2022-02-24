Relax passport rule for visit to Kartarpur Sahib, says SGPC

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 23

The newly constructed building of Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib, Dera Baba Nanak, a historical site associated with Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru, was inaugurated on Wednesday.

With the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, devotees from across the world have been visiting here to pay obeisance. Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib, Dera Baba Nanak, falls on the way to Kartarpur Sahib.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the Centre must ease the norms for devotees, especially senior citizens, wishing to visit Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan.

“There are senior citizens who had to leave Pakistan during the Partition and wish to visit various shrines, but are deprived of the chance for the want of a passport. This condition should be relaxed and other Indian identification documents can be considered for the same,” he said while assuring that the SGPC would take up the matter with the Centre. Dhami also objected to the Z-plus security being provided to Sirsa dera head.

#harjinder singh dhami #kartarpur sahib #SGPC