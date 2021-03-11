Release activists who have served term, says Left

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, May 21

Accusing the Centre of “fanning communal hatred” in the country, leaders of Left parties today gave a unification call to counter “divisive forces”. Addressing a convention, the leaders demanded release of activists, intellectuals among other persons from prisons who had already served their sentences.

The leaders belonged to the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India, Communist Party of India, CPI (ML) New Democracy, CPI (ML) Liberation. Activists from Bathinda, Mansa, Ferozepur, Muktsar, Faridkot, Fazilka and Moga districts participated in the convention.

RMPI state general secretary Mangat Ram Pasla and CPI leader Hardev Arshi said: “Authors, activists, intellectuals and journalists who raise their voice for rights of people and who have completed their sentences have still been kept in jails. Under the ruling dispensation, the federal structure of the country has weakened. Punjab has been made to suffer owing to recent decisions by the Centre.”

“Communal hatred has increased ever since this government took reins. The minorities have been subjected to suppression. Corporates are being given a free hand to plunder and exploit the treasures of nature,” added Arshi.