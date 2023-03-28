Release Amritpal's supporters in 24 hours: Akal Takht

Amritsar, March 27
Akal Takht has asked the government to release supporters of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh in 24 hours and annul the cases registered against them under the National Security Act (NSA). The decision was taken during a Panthic gathering at Akal Takht which was attended by members of over 50 Sikh organisations, including those of the HSGPC.
Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said “in case the government does not heed the words of Akal Takht, a peaceful campaign against the Union Government will be initiated in villages, cities and abroad to expose the high-handedness being meted out to the Sikh community”. He said the government and the media were trying to portray a negative image of Sikhs.
He said the NSA was not clamped against those who publically advocated a Hindu rashtra, but being a minority, Sikh leaders were booked under the severe provisions of the law.
