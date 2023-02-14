Release payments under job scheme: MP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 13

Dr Amar Singh, Lok Sabha MP from Fatehgarh Sahib, raised the issue of delay in the release of funds under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005.

The MP said MGNREGA workers often gheraoed him asking why the Centre was not sending funds under the scheme? “I have requested the Union Government to send money under the scheme so that workers get their payments,” said Dr Amar Singh.

Congress MP from Amritsar Gurjeet Aujla raised the matter related to the delay by the Archaeological Survey of India in the restoration of the Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh at Company Garden in Amritsar.

MP from Patiala Preneet Kaur raised the issue of the inclusion of 31 sub-castes of the Sansi community in the list of Schedule Castes pertaining to the state. She also raised the matter of setting up a minimum wage of Rs 21,000 per month for ASHA workers and ASHA facilitators.

Congress MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu demanded that the honorarium of anganwari workers should be increased. “Anganwari workers are the backbone of the implementation of government schemes. The Centre has a lot of money to waive loans of billionaire Gautam Adani, but doesn’t have money for anganwari workers,” said Bittu.