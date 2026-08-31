Release pending DA, implement Old Pension Scheme: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday reaffirmed his support for state government employees protesting over pending dearness allowance (DA) arrears and the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), saying the Congress

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and its workers would continue to stand with them until justice was delivered.

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Addressing the fourth session of his live interaction programme, “Warring with Warriors”, he praised the resolve of the employees and said their demands for the restoration of the OPS and payment of DA arrears were “fully justified”, as they were seeking their rightful dues and not any special favour from the government.

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“Those who fight, win,” Warring said, adding that the Congress would continue fighting alongside the employees until their demands were met. On the OPS, Warring asked why the government had issued a notification regarding the pension scheme if it had no intention of implementing it.