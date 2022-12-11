Release political prisoners:Assns

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 10

On International Human Rights Day, the demand of release of political prisoners languishing in jails across the India was raised by different political and social outfits.

The Kirti Kisan Union organised protests across the state for release of political prisoners. While addressing a gathering, union’s senior vice-president Rajinder Singh Deep Singhwala said demanded release of all Sikh political prisoners as well journalists, political and tribal activists.

The Dal Khalsa organised an assembly of delegates of struggling nationalities, minorities and others in Chandigarh. Representatives from Nagaland, Tamil Nadu, Kashmir, Delhi and Punjab urged the Centre to release prisoners.