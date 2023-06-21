Release RDF in 10 days or will move SC: Mann to Centre

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 20

Calling it an arm-twisting tactics of the Centre, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today threatened to go to the Supreme Court against the Centre if the latter failed to release the state’s share of the Rural Development Fund.

Raj Bhawans are BJP hq now: CM CM Bhagwant Mann said as a matter of fact Raj Bhawans had now emerged as the headquarters of the BJP to meddle into affairs of the states

He quipped that if the Governors didn’t interfere in the affairs of the states, then the Centre rebuked the Governors

The Chief Minister, summing up the discussion on a resolution moved for the release of the Rs 3,622 crore RDF, said if the Centre didn’t release the fund within 10 days, they would go to the court.

He said despite the fact that the state government had removed all ambiguities done by the previous governments, the Centre had not released the funds yet. Mann said he had called on the Union Rural Development Minister, who had assured him that these funds would be released soon. However, it had never happened and the Union government had stalled the RDF.

The Chief Minister said everyone knew that the Centre was targeting the non-BJP governments and not allowing these to work smoothly. These tantrums had put democracy in peril across the country. Mann said this was a dangerous trend, which needed to be checked as it was not in the interest of the country.

Mann said the Union government had stalled Rs 3,622 crore, which could have been utilised for the construction of link roads, upscaling of infrastructure in mandis and others.