Release salaries on time: Asha workers

Tarn Taran, June 19
Stressing on their current demands, including release of their monthly honorarium and incentives on time, Asha workers and Asha facilitators staged a dharna outside the Civil Surgeon’s office here on Monday. The situation remained tense with no official coming to the dharna site to take the memorandum of demands.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM leaves for US, says ‘together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges’
Says ‘special invitation’ is a reflection of the vigour and ...
Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar
Says attending the event has given him energy and strength
Gujarat couple seeking to enter US illegally held captive in Iran by Pakistani agent: Police
A process is on to register an FIR in this connection at Kru...
Heat wave conditions: Mansukh Mandaviya to chair meeting on public health preparedness
Over the past few days, deaths due to heat stroke have been ...
This doctor in Uttar Pradesh has 83 hospitals registered in his name; here is how he got exposed
The authorities say 449 medical facilities in and around Agr...