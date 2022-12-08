Release Sikhs jailed during militancy: Khadoor Sahib MP Jasbir Singh Gill

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 7

Khadoor Sahib MP Jasbir Singh Gill on Wednesday urged the government to intervene for the release of Sikh prisoners who were taken into custody and sentenced by courts for their role in militancy.

Speaking during the zero hour of the Lok Sabha, Gill said several such prisoners were languishing in jails across other countries even after they had served their sentences and displayed good conduct during incarceration.

“The black years of Punjab terrorism have left behind pain and anxiety. Some of our youth were overtaken by emotions and joined terrorism. They ended up getting trapped and were caught by the police and sentenced for their role,” Gill said.

He said these people should not be treated as ordinary criminals. “They should be seen as political prisoners and their immediate release should be secured,” said Gill.

He said these people were overwhelmed by sentiment and held a political belief different from the mainstream for which they have been punished and they have atoned for the same. “Paramjit Singh, Jagtar Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Shamsher Singh, Davinder Pal Singh are currently in jails of different countries. They should be treated as political prisoners and should get the right to freedom,” said Gill.

