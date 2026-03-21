Relief for domestic consumers, PSPCL holds decision to raise security deposit charges

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has put on hold its decision to charge a hiked security deposit from domestic consumers.

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The sources told The Tribune that after the issue of the increased security deposit hike was reported in these columns on Saturday, the PSPCL authorities have issued verbal orders to their field officers to put the decision on hold.

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The hike had sparked concern among consumers, who were complaining at PSPCL offices about the spiked bills.

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The PSPCL, grappling with financial constraints, had revised the security deposit required for electricity connections, extending the burden beyond commercial users to domestic consumers as well. The move has led to a sudden spike in electricity bills, leaving many households confused and aggrieved.

The revised security charges are calculated based on advance consumption. For consumers with smart meters, the security is equivalent to one month’s average bill, while for those using conventional meters, it has been fixed at one and a half months’ advance payment.

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Previously, revisions in security deposits were largely limited to commercial connections, while domestic consumers had not seen any change since 2011. However, citing mounting financial pressure, PSPCL had extended the revision to domestic users as well.

Consumers across Ropar and adjoining areas had reported inflated electricity bills, prompting many to visit PSPCL offices in search of clarification. The residents had objected to adding an enhanced security deposit to the monthly bill.

PSPCL officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, had maintained that the revision is in line with provisions under the Electricity Act. In the act, there is a provision to revise security deposits for all categories of consumers every three years. The security amount is calculated as one to one-and-a-half months of the average annual consumption. It is a refundable deposit and not a permanent charge.