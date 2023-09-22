Relief for Nangal residents as rly overbridge lane opened

Tribune News Service

Arun Sharma

Nangal, September 21

Locals as well as daily commuters got a major relief from frequent traffic jams as one lane of the railway overbridge (ROB) and a high-level bridge on the Sutlej was opened to the public by local MLA and Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains here today.

Though the Rs 82-crore project is yet to be completed and its safety audit to commence shortly, Bains, accompanied by supporters, reached the spot in the afternoon and opened one of its lane after organising a brief religious ceremony.

It was six years ago in 2017 that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) had approved the project as the road on Nangal Dam due to increased vehicular traffic was witnessing long traffic jams, putting the locals as well as tourists going to Himachal Pradesh to great inconvenience. The work on the 1.37-km flyover on the Sutlej was started in August 2018 and was likely to be completed next year in August 2019.

Another road project comprising a 1.26-km-long ROB near Ajouli Mour was also approved simultaneously. Both projects, however, got delayed for some reason.

The minister said due to delay of nearly four years in the completion of the two road projects, the residents of Nangal had been suffering a lot. With the opening of the two RoBs and a bridge, there will be no traffic congestion in the town, he said.

The minister added that initially one lane of the road project near the Nangal bus stand had been opened to light vehicles coming from Ropar side and going towards HP The remaining lane will also be completed in the next two months after which the safety audit report regarding the project will be prepared, following which it will be dedicated to the people, he added.

“The other ROB near Ajouli Mor is already complete and undergoing load testing currently. Though traffic is being allowed on it partially, the authorities will open it completely to the public in the coming days,” said the minister.

#Nangal