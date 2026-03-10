DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Relief in sight: IMD predicts rain from March 14-16 as temperatures soar above normal in Punjab

Relief in sight: IMD predicts rain from March 14-16 as temperatures soar above normal in Punjab

Over the past 24 hours, the minimum temperatures recorded in Punjab ranged from 16 degrees Celsius at Gurdaspur to 21.3 degrees Celsius in Mohali

article_Author
Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:58 PM Mar 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A bulletin issued by IMD on March 10 states that the weather in Punjab is likely to be dry during the next four days.
Advertisement

Amidst dry weather, and day and night temperatures in Punjab remaining significantly above normal, the weatherman has predicted some relief later this week with a fresh western disturbance expected to hit northwest India on March 14 that may bring rain to parts of the state from March 14-16.

Advertisement

Over the past 24 hours, the minimum temperatures recorded in Punjab ranged from 16 degrees Celsius at Gurdaspur to 21.3 degrees Celsius in Mohali, which were above normal at some places by up to 9.2 degrees. The deviation was highest in Amritsar.

Advertisement

Day temperatures ranged between 31 degrees at Thein to 33.6 degrees Celsius at Patiala, which were above normal at some places by up to 7.2 degrees. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has termed the deviation during day and night to be “markedly” above normal, which is the highest anomaly category.

Advertisement

Isolated areas in Punjab also experienced dense, which according to experts, can be attributed to temperature differentials and high moisture from western disturbances. An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over central Pakistan and a western disturbance over the Middle East, with subtropical westerly jet stream having core wind speed of 140 kmph prevailing over northwest India at an altitude of 12,600 meters.

Punjab has also remained totally dry this month so far. The long period average for the state from March 1 till March 10 is 8mm whereas not a drop has been recorded during this period. Even the month of February was almost dry with the rainfall being 98 per cent below normal in the state and the rain deficit in the first two months of the year being 26 per cent.

Advertisement

A bulletin issued by IMD on March 10 states that the weather in Punjab is likely to be dry during the next four days, with no large change in maximum temperature for next two days, but a fall by 2-4 degrees thereafter.

The weather department has also forecast scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall over the western Himalayan region till March 16, with isolated thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds and hailstorm over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh till March 12.

Hailstorm is also very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh on March 11 and 12. These weather systems affecting the region can impact the prevailing temperatures over Punjab.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts