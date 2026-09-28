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Home / Punjab / Relief to Punjab power consumers: No disconnection over inflated, erroneous bills

Relief to Punjab power consumers: No disconnection over inflated, erroneous bills

The decision follows complaints from consumers who have received abnormally high electricity bills due to glitches in the billing system

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Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:07 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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The Director (Distribution), PSPCL, admitted that due to the recent strike by meter readers and the migration of SAP/Non-SAP systems to an Oracle-based system, some consumers have been billed on an average/assumptive basis. iStock photo
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In a major relief to electricity consumers, the Punjab government has issued directions that no power connections will be disconnected for non-payment of inflated or erroneous bills until the billing system is rectified.

The decision follows complaints from consumers who have received abnormally high electricity bills due to glitches in the billing system.

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In directions issued on Monday, the Director (Distribution), PSPCL, admitted that due to the recent strike by meter readers and the migration of SAP/Non-SAP systems to an Oracle-based system, some consumers have been billed on an average/assumptive basis.

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As a result, many consumers have received inflated bills, and numerous complaints are being received at PSPCL field offices.

The government has now directed that no action be taken against consumers declared as defaulters solely based on such disputed bills until the billing system is fixed and the bills are corrected.

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The move is aimed at ensuring that consumers do not face disconnection for dues arising from billing errors, a government official said.

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