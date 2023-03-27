Relief within 10 days: CM

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, March 26

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today visited the Lambi segment and assured farmers that they would get compensation in 10 days for the losses to their crops due to rain.

The Chief Minister said the compensation would be given to the farmers through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) system in their bank accounts.

He said there would be no upper limit of five acre per farmer; farm-labourers and daily wagers too would get compensation.

Besides, those who suffered loss to their livestock and buildings would also be covered under the special girdawari, he said.

“I have directed all Deputy Commissioners to give me the report of special girdawari within 10 days so that the compensation could be given by April 6-7. If someone has taken the land on lease, he/she will also get the relief. The district administration will ask the villagers about the cultivators. Teams, conducting special girdawari, will make an announcement in gurdwaras,” said Mann.

He said agriculture experts had told him that farmers of Muktsar, Fazilka and parts of Bathinda district should not sow moong as it was a major cause of whitefly attack on the cotton crop.