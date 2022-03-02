Religious body vows help on Modi's call

Raj Sadosh

Abohar, March 1

The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan (BAPS), a religious organisation, has expressed keenness to make arrangements for food and accommodation for Indians arriving at the Ukraine-Poland border.

PM Narendra Modi had sought help from the BAPS for stranded students. The BAPS has mobilised volunteers in European countries to provide food, shelter and other relief material to students.

The PM had called up Swami Brahmavihari, BAPS spokesperson, and urged him to provide assistance to students on the Poland, Romania and Hungary borders. The PM also sought help from some other NGOs.

Meanwhile, Swami Brahmavihari said PM Modi called him up on Sunday, expressing anguish at the plight of Indian students in Ukraine. “We have contacted and mobilised a large number of volunteers there to help our students. We are doing all we can to help our people.”