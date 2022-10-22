Relining of canals will lead to water crisis in Faridkot: Punjab Speaker

Faridkot, October 21
As the relining of Indira Gandhi and Sirhind feeder canals is exposing Faridkot town and its adjoining villages to the threat of acute shortage of drinking water and axing of thousands of trees, Vidhan Sabha Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Friday raised the matter with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Many NGOs are spearheading a campaign to mobilise people against the move.
Demanding the CM’s intervention so the area residents do not face issues in supply of drinking water, the Speaker said as the groundwater in the area had high fluoride content, the relining of the canals would further aggregate the problem.
Many NGOs had met the Speaker, telling him that the seepage of water from both these canals was helping in improving the quality of the ground water in the area. Under the relining project, a 10-mm polythene sheet with cement, mortar and brick-tile is being used to cut water seepage. Stoppage of seepage from the canals will leave the ground water in the area unfit for human consumption, it is alleged.
“I have requested the CM to not make relining of these canals in about 8-kilometre length in adjoining areas of Faridkot so that the residents of the area continue to get the good quality drinking water with the seepage from canals. The CM has given me full assurance to look into the matter,” said Sandhwan.
The relining of the canal would also lead to axing of thousands of trees, he said.
Due to a crumbling brick-lining, seepage is causing a huge loss of water, adversely affecting the water-carrying capacity of the canals at the tail-end. A tripartite agreement for remodelling-cum-relining of these canals was signed by the Union Ministry of Water Resources and the Rajasthan and Punjab Governments on January 23, 2019.
