Remove Atishi’s video: Jalandhar court to online platforms

A local court has ordered the removal of a doctored video clip of the Leader of Opposition Atishi in the Delhi Assembly from social media platforms.

The order was passed by the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Jalandhar, Harpreet Kaur. The Cyber Crime Police Station, Jalandhar, had lodged an FIR on January 7 terming the video doctored after getting a forensics report.

The court has ordered Facebook, Instagram, X and Telegram to remove the doctored video within 24 hours. The court has further directed all social media platforms to immediately take down any identical or similar videos upon receiving information from the Cyber Crime Department, trying to stop the circulation of any related content.

The FIR had been lodged against unknown persons even though it had reference of sharing of the video by BJP leader Kapil Mishra, Congress MLAs Sukhpal Khaira and Pargat Singh and SAD chief Sukhbir Badal on their X accounts. The Delhi Legislative Assembly, Secretariat, had asked Jalandhar Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur and DGP Gaurav Yadav to explain by January 12 as to how it acted upon the proceedings of the House. On January 12, both of them sought 10-day time to reply on the matter.

AAP state president Aman Arora said, “The BJP had tried to spread outright lies by falsely linking the name of former Delhi CM Atishi with an alleged insult to our revered gurus in the Assembly. This was a calculated conspiracy to hurt the religious sentiments of Punjabis and to disturb communal harmony.”

Arora said, “The forensic investigation had proven that the videos circulated by Kapil Mishra and other BJP leaders, along with their ‘allied’ partners, be it the Congress or Akali Dal, were completely fake and doctored. Despite knowing the truth, they continued to spread these fabricated videos.”

He said, “The BJP is no longer the Bharatiya Janata Party. It has turned into a ‘Bharatiya Jhootha Party’, whose only agenda is to lie, spread slander and communal poison to run its politics in Punjab.”

He demanded an unconditional apology from all those who shared and promoted the fake video.