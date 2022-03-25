Remove iron grills from dividers: Sangrur DC

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, March 24

The Public Works Department (PWD) has spent lakhs of rupees on installing pointed iron grills on road dividers and roundabouts here, posing a risk to commuters.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) has written to the PWD authorities, directing them to immediately remove the grills and initiate strict departmental action against the officials who got these installed.

Despite objections by residents, PWD officers not only got constructed dividers on congested roads, but also got installed sharp grills on various roads, including from the Sunami Gate area to Gaushala Road, Railway station road and Mahavir Chowk to Dhuri road.

In its letter to the Executive Engineer, PWD, the DC said it had come to his notice that the authorities had violated norms as pointed grills had been installed on the roundabouts and dividers, posing threat to life.