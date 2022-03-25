Remove iron grills from dividers: Sangrur DC

Sangrur, March 24
The Public Works Department (PWD) has spent lakhs of rupees on installing pointed iron grills on road dividers and roundabouts here, posing a risk to commuters.
The Deputy Commissioner (DC) has written to the PWD authorities, directing them to immediately remove the grills and initiate strict departmental action against the officials who got these installed.
Despite objections by residents, PWD officers not only got constructed dividers on congested roads, but also got installed sharp grills on various roads, including from the Sunami Gate area to Gaushala Road, Railway station road and Mahavir Chowk to Dhuri road.
In its letter to the Executive Engineer, PWD, the DC said it had come to his notice that the authorities had violated norms as pointed grills had been installed on the roundabouts and dividers, posing threat to life.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety
Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...
Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...
Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case
Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7