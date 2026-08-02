'Reopen Sri Kartarpur Sahib corridor, respect Sikh sentiments': BJP state spokesperson urges Centre

Underscoring his support for the Government of India’s uncompromising commitment to national security, Punjab BJP spokesperson Prof Sarchand Singh Khiala, has urged Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi to initiate diplomatic and administrative efforts for the reopening of the dedicated corridor to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Narowal, Pakistan.

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Prof Khiala argued that the Kartarpur Sahib, the final abode of Guru Nanak Dev, occupies a unique place in Sikh sentiments and that prolonged closure of the corridor has left devotees across the world dejected.

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He maintained that current circumstances warrant a fresh assessment of the corridor’s status.

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“Even after the suspension of Kartarpur Sahib route, the officially approved Sikh jathas have continued to undertake pilgrimages to historic gurdwaras in Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border under security and visa protocols. I believed that these successful visits demonstrate that controlled and secure religious travel remains feasible when backed by stringent safeguards,” he said.

He recalled that the opening of the corridor in 2019 under the leadership of PM Modi was widely welcomed by Sikhs across the globe as a historic milestone that fulfilled decades-old aspiration.

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The initiative, he said, symbolised a gesture of goodwill towards the Sikh community and strengthened the bond between the state and Sikh religious sentiment

He contended that reopening the corridor would not only restore an important spiritual lifeline for Sikh devotees, but also reinforce India’s commitment to religious freedom, cultural heritage and humanitarian values.

“Facilitating access to Kartarpur Sahib would send a positive message to Sikhs worldwide, while reaffirming India’s respect for faith-based aspirations within the framework of national security,” he said.

He expressed hope that the Centre would undertake a comprehensive review of the prevailing situation and explore the possibility of restoring the pilgrimage route with appropriate security and diplomatic safeguards in place.

Prof Khiala also observed that India’s security agencies have repeatedly demonstrated exceptional professionalism in combating terrorism, safeguarding the borders and maintaining internal security.

Equipped with advanced technology, effective intelligence network and stringent surveillance mechanisms, they are fully capable of addressing security challenges.

Similar representations have also been sent to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs, urging a sensitive and constructive reconsideration of the issue.