Repair of Indira Gandhi canal to affect sowing, rue farmers

Abohar, March 20
The repair works of Indira Gandhi Canal will be carried from March 19 to May 19 by Punjab and Rajasthan. The schedule may affect sowing of crops, said irate farmers.
The canal emanates from Harike barrage and terminates in Thar Desert.
The Water Resources Department said the canal would be closed for two months and drinking water would be made available till April 19.
Subhash Sehgal of Kisan Sangharsh Samiti said, “From March 19 to April 19, farmers will be busy in harvesting, after that they need water for sowing of crops.”
Rajasthan Chief Secretary Usha Sharma has instructed to ensure adequate potable water supply during the closure period.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Arvind Kejriwal asks Punjab MLAs to perform
Says people are watching you | SIT probing Bikram Majithia c...
Punjab: 'One MLA, one pension' in the works
Govt may do away with pension for every term
AAP may pick Prof Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, cricketer Harbhajan Singh
Justice Jora Singh, Jagmohan Singh Kang are also reportedly ...
Indian economist Jayati Ghosh named by UN to high-level advisory board on multilateralism
Ghosh, 66, is a Professor at the University of Massachusetts...
IG Gursharan Singh Sandhu to supervise SIT probing Bikram Majithia case
Four-member team will be headed by AIG Dr Rahul S | Other te...