Repair of Indira Gandhi canal to affect sowing, rue farmers

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 20

The repair works of Indira Gandhi Canal will be carried from March 19 to May 19 by Punjab and Rajasthan. The schedule may affect sowing of crops, said irate farmers.

The canal emanates from Harike barrage and terminates in Thar Desert.

The Water Resources Department said the canal would be closed for two months and drinking water would be made available till April 19.

Subhash Sehgal of Kisan Sangharsh Samiti said, “From March 19 to April 19, farmers will be busy in harvesting, after that they need water for sowing of crops.”

Rajasthan Chief Secretary Usha Sharma has instructed to ensure adequate potable water supply during the closure period.

#farmers