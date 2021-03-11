Repeat seizures of heroin may hit business: Traders

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 26

While the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested an Uttarakhand-based importer from Amritsar in connection with the seizure of heroin from Kandla port in Kutch district of Gujarat, the incident has left the trading community a worried lot.

They pointed out repeated seizures would adversely impact the cross-border business also. The DRI, in a joint operation with the Gujarat Anti-terrorist squad, had confiscated 205.6 kg heroin worth Rs 1,439 crore from Kandla port in Gujarat.

The consignment had come from Bandar Abbas port in Iran between September-October, 2021.

The DRI reportedly arrested Jobanjit Singh, who runs a firm from Uttarakhand. They were tight-lipped about the probe as it could hamper the investigations. “We cannot share any other information,” said a DRI official.