Repeat seizures of heroin may hit business: Traders

Amritsar, April 26
While the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested an Uttarakhand-based importer from Amritsar in connection with the seizure of heroin from Kandla port in Kutch district of Gujarat, the incident has left the trading community a worried lot.
They pointed out repeated seizures would adversely impact the cross-border business also. The DRI, in a joint operation with the Gujarat Anti-terrorist squad, had confiscated 205.6 kg heroin worth Rs 1,439 crore from Kandla port in Gujarat.
The consignment had come from Bandar Abbas port in Iran between September-October, 2021.
The DRI reportedly arrested Jobanjit Singh, who runs a firm from Uttarakhand. They were tight-lipped about the probe as it could hamper the investigations. “We cannot share any other information,” said a DRI official.
