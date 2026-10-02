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Home / Punjab / Repeated wrong choices failed electorate: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Repeated wrong choices failed electorate: Sukhbir Singh Badal

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 08:03 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal today said Punjab had lost a lot due to repeated wrong choices, with Capt Amarinder Singh and Charanjit Singh Channi of the Congress and Bhagwant Mann of the Aam Aadmi Party failing the electorate.

“One person could change the destiny of the state,” said Badal, asserting that he was a “development man” who could bring real change in the lives of Punjabis. Speaking during the ‘Vibe Punjab Di’ programme held at Khalsa College here, he took questions from students and urged them to make the right choice while selecting who would lead the state in 2027.

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“Punjab has lost a lot due to repeated wrong choices, with Capt Amarinder Singh and Charanjit Channi of the Congress and Bhagwant Mann of the Aam Aadmi Party failing you. Punjab needs a person dedicated to development, infrastructure building and modernisation, all of which characterise my personality.”

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