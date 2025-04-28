Replace overhead wires with underground cables

Tackle the tangled wires

The chaotic web of dangling wires across Amritsar is a glaring symbol of administrative negligence and apathy. Power lines, telephone cables and internet wires hang dangerously low, often tied haphazardly to trees or poles. These not only mar the city’s aesthetic appeal but also pose a severe threat to pedestrians, especially children and the elderly. The risk of electrocution or accidental entanglement cannot be ignored any longer. Authorities and service providers must be held accountable for this civic hazard. A citywide audit of overhead wiring is urgently needed, followed by the implementation of a comprehensive plan to streamline or underground the cables. Penalties should be imposed on agencies failing to comply with safety standards. Amritsar deserves a cleaner, safer urban environment. Public pressure and proactive governance can turn this messy reality into a well-managed system, ensuring safety without compromising on connectivity.

Aarti Rana Chauhan

Advertisement

Install insulated aerial bundled cables

Amritsar’s disorganised network of overhead utility cables poses severe risks, particularly from high-tension power lines. It demands immediate technical intervention, starting with a comprehensive geospatial survey and cable mapping. Authorities must collaborate with DISCOMs and telecom operators to streamline cabling through structured ducts or underground conduits. Implementing insulated aerial bundled cables (ABCs) can enhance safety and reduce electrocution hazards. Regular maintenance audits using drone inspections and thermal imaging should be mandated. Strict regulatory compliance and penalties for service providers ignoring cable management norms are essential. The public can also be involved by giving them a specific title and some community-level responsibility. Thus, ensuring proper cable routing and load distribution will enhance both aesthetics and public safety.

Advertisement

Jaspreet Singh

Raise voice against irresponsible attitude

Loose cobwebs of wires pose a great threat to life and property. These are live death traps and are very vulnerable to fire accidents with electricity disruptions, especially during rainy or windy days. Authorities should prioritise solving these looming hazards. These wires should be adequately and effectively covered in insulated sheaths and fixed appropriately beyond the reach of commuters and pedestrians. They should not be visible in the way of daily goers in any form. Such laxity on the part of authorities should be dealt with a stern hand rather than kid gloves. The citizens have full rights to protest and raise their voices against this irresponsible attitude. It’s the utmost need of the hour.

Dr Raman Gupta

Hold authorities accountable

Certainly, the authorities and service providers should be penalised heavily for taking the safety of residents lightly. They have made a mockery of the safety of the lives of dwellers. This apathetic attitude needs not to be tolerated at all as it directly concerns the safety of residents. Our CM Bhagwant Mann should immediately take strict action against them for their lackadaisical attitude. Last but not least, the concerned authorities should immediately order the removal of the loose cobweb of wires in all areas, as these obstruct the vision of road travellers and often result in accidents.

Sanjay Chawla

Strict adherence to guidelines

Despite being a prominent tourist destination and a city renowned for its heritage, no government has addressed the critical issue of dangerously hanging wires. These tangled cables not only pose a serious risk to public safety and property—being prone to short circuits and potential sparks—but also tarnish the aesthetic appeal of the city. Governments have come and gone, yet none have taken the initiative to resolve this long-standing problem. If the city continues to attract a large influx of tourists, it is imperative that basic infrastructure and visual cleanliness are prioritised. Service providers, including cable and internet companies, must be held accountable for any mishaps arising from these neglected wires. They should be compelled to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the Municipal Corporation. Failure to comply should result in penalties or even termination of their contracts.

Indu Aurora

Underground cabling required

Amritsar was once envisioned as a smart city, but this remains a distant dream. The holy city of Amritsar, where lakhs of tourists and locals come to pay obeisance at the Harmandir Sahib, is greeted with horrifying sights reflecting neglect and indifference from the administration. The city faces so many issues, such as traffic congestion, noise pollution, garbage strewn everywhere, stray animals and tangled cobwebs of wires on electric poles by the roadside, to name a few. Let me focus on the perilous mess of wires. While aesthetics might be a secondary concern, this tangled jungle of wires is a clear threat to public safety, infrastructure reliability and urban planning. As the urban population grows, so does the demand for electricity, cable, internet and telephone services. With each new connection added, the poles become overcrowded, resulting in this chaotic mesh of wires. Often, wires hang low and are snapped by passing trucks, causing fatal accidents, especially during heavy rains, storms and strong winds. Electrical faults, short circuits and fires have also been reported due to poor maintenance. This dangerous situation endangers vehicles, pedestrians and particularly linemen who repair these faults. Beyond safety concerns, these tangled wires give the city a messy and unsightly appearance. Furthermore, overloaded poles could collapse, causing damage to human lives, public property and private assets. It is high time the Municipal Corporation takes serious note of this issue before a major mishap occurs. Underground cabling should be seriously considered to avoid pole sharing. Regular check-ups and proper planning are essential for a more organised electrical infrastructure. A strong commitment is required to make Amritsar a truly smart and safe city.

Dr K S Manchanda

Cover wires with insulated sheaths

Loose cobwebs of wires pose a severe threat to life and property. These are live death traps, highly vulnerable to fire accidents and electricity disruption, particularly during rainy or windy days. Authorities must treat this issue with utmost urgency and make it a top priority. These wires should be adequately and effectively covered in insulated sheaths and fixed securely beyond the reach of commuters and pedestrians. They must not be visible in the way of daily goers in any form. Such laxity on the part of authorities should be addressed with a stern hand rather than kid gloves. Citizens have the full right to protest and raise their voices against this irresponsible attitude. Resolving this looming hazard is the need of the hour.

Dr Raman Gupta

Don’t ignore loosely hanging wires

There should be check on the illegal practice of installing the web of cables in residential areas. The loosely hanging cables and wires should not be ignored anymore. The district administration and the MC should take action in this regard. The cable operators and internet service providers are supposed to lay underground wires.“The hanging electricity and TV cables on roads give an ugly look and cause road accidents. They also hinder movement of large vehicles.The private telecom firms should be penalised for creating mess.

Naveen Kalia

Fix loose cables in public interest

Traditionally commercial areas in the walled city have been marred by cobwebs of all kinds of wires, while the authorities look the other way. Loose cables of different departments like the PSPCL, cellular companies, poles and pillar boxes are galore in these areas. Several fires have occurred in the past and short-circuit was cited as the reason in most cases. Many fatal accidents have also been reported due to the mesh of wires, but safety does not seem to be the motto of departments concerned. They will wake up only when victims are given the power to sue them in a court of law.

Kamaljit Singh

Ensure correct routing of power lines

In the 1940s when the city had limited power supply from Joginder Nagar and only 1KW connections were available to consumers, that too on merit, an official would inspect the wiring and route of the connection. These days routing a cable is not a specialised skill but an ad hoc arrangement. One can take liberties with the system without any check or hindrance. Power pilferage and line losses have shot up to over 50 per cent of the power produced. The system of shifting energy meters to huge 20-m boxes to check power theft has taken a toll on the aesthetic look of the city and created a hurdle in the smooth flow of traffic.

Mohan Singh

Penalise firms for loose cables

There is an electric pole near the gate of my house. Cables and wires of PSPCL, BSNL and Internet service providers create a messy mesh around it. If the PSPCL charges rent from the service providers for using its poles to host these cables and wires, it should penalise them for letting cables hang loose. If no rent is charged, the PSPCL should pull down all such cables.

Baljinder Singh