Reply to Kathua accused plea, prosecution asked

Ravi Dhaliwal
Pathankot, June 28
Pathankot District and Sessions Judge Jatinder Pal Singh Khurmi has directed the prosecution to file a reply to the application moved by the counsel of prime accused Shubham Sangra asking for the record pertaining to the chargesheet. The judge adjourned the case to July 5.
Sangra is one of the eight accused involved in raping and subsequently murdering a minor girl belonging to the nomad Bakarwal community on January 10, 2018. There was a massive outcry throughout the country against the crime with the protesters demanding the death sentence against the perpetrators of the crime.
Six of the eight accused have already been sentenced while one was acquitted.
Earlier, the J&K High Court, in its order of March 27, 2018, had ruled that Sangra be treated as a juvenile and further his case be heard by the Juvenile Justice Board. In 2022, the Supreme Court overruled the J&K High Court’s judgement and declared that Sangra was not a juvenile at the time of offence and hence should be tried as an adult.
Besides kidnapping and wrongful confinement, the chargesheet accused Sangra of offences under Sections 302 and 376 of the IPC.
Hitesh Chopra, one of the four public prosecutors, said the accuser’s counsel had claimed that he had not been supplied with the full record relating to the chargesheet filed by the prosecutors against Sangra.
Sangra was produced in the court today. He was escorted from the Pathankot sub-jail to the court in tight security.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nod to Rs 3.7L cr farm plan with 'go organic' message
Govt rolls out PM-PRANAM to promote eco-friendly manure
Sugarcane price hiked by Rs 10, to fetch Rs 315/quintal
Cane FRP has gone up by Rs 105 since 2014
AAP lends in-principle support to UCC, calls for wider debate
Congress-led Oppn flags ‘polarisation bid’ | AIMPLB to oppos...
Big R&D push, Cabinet approves Bill to set up National Research Foundation
Focus on strategic areas | Rs 50K cr earmarked till 2027-28