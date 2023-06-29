Reply to Kathua accused plea, prosecution asked

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Pathankot, June 28

Pathankot District and Sessions Judge Jatinder Pal Singh Khurmi has directed the prosecution to file a reply to the application moved by the counsel of prime accused Shubham Sangra asking for the record pertaining to the chargesheet. The judge adjourned the case to July 5.

Sangra is one of the eight accused involved in raping and subsequently murdering a minor girl belonging to the nomad Bakarwal community on January 10, 2018. There was a massive outcry throughout the country against the crime with the protesters demanding the death sentence against the perpetrators of the crime.

Six of the eight accused have already been sentenced while one was acquitted.

Earlier, the J&K High Court, in its order of March 27, 2018, had ruled that Sangra be treated as a juvenile and further his case be heard by the Juvenile Justice Board. In 2022, the Supreme Court overruled the J&K High Court’s judgement and declared that Sangra was not a juvenile at the time of offence and hence should be tried as an adult.

Besides kidnapping and wrongful confinement, the chargesheet accused Sangra of offences under Sections 302 and 376 of the IPC.

Hitesh Chopra, one of the four public prosecutors, said the accuser’s counsel had claimed that he had not been supplied with the full record relating to the chargesheet filed by the prosecutors against Sangra.

Sangra was produced in the court today. He was escorted from the Pathankot sub-jail to the court in tight security.