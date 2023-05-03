Report: Cough syrup made by Dera Bassi unit contaminated

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, May 2

A report of Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) has confirmed that a cough syrup being manufactured by a Dera Bassi-based unit was contaminated. Recently, the World Health Organization had issued an alert regarding the cough syrup.

In a report sent to the Punjab Food & Drug Administration (FDA), the CDSCO found that the cough syrup was contaminated with diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol. The contaminants can cause nausea, diarrhoea, abdominal pain or even death in adverse cases. Similar findings were shared by WHO with the Government of India.

A joint team of the Punjab FDA and CDSCO, Baddi, today delivered the report to the manufacturing unit. “Keeping public safety in mind, we have stopped the manufacture of all liquid formulations at the unit,” said Punjab’s State Drug Controller Sanjeev Garg.

He said a detailed inspection of the capsule and tablets manufacturing unit of the factory was also carried out.

Significantly, Dera Bassi-based QP Pharmachem Ltd had exported 18,000 bottles of cough syrup to Cambodia from where it might have been circulated in other countries across the world. Earlier, the WHO had issued an alert on the issue. On April 18, a joint team of CDSCO and Punjab FDA carried out an inspection at the unit.

The medicine is not available in domestic market, but as per the statutory requirement, every manufacturer has to preserve a controlled sample of the medicine till six months after expiry of the drug. Hence, the controlled sample was collected and sent to the CDSCO laboratory for testing.

The unit had obtained a no-objection certificate just for export of a batch of 18,000 bottles which was manufactured in 2020, but was not sold out domestically.

Contaminants

In a report sent to the Punjab Food & Drug Administration, the CDSCO found that the cough syrup was contaminated with diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol

The contaminant can cause nausea, diarrhoea, abdominal pain or even death in adverse cases