A report prepared by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has flagged serious operational and maintenance issues at the Bhakra Beas Management Board’s (BBMB) Beas Sutlej Link (BSL) Project and Dehar power house in Himachal's Mandi district. The report has flagged declining generation, heavy silt accumulation, inadequate desilting and ageing machinery at the vital project of BBMB that helps in peaking power hours in north India and bringing in Beas water share of Haryana to Bhakra reservoir.

The report was prepared by member, CEA, after a visit to the BSL project from March 26 to 27, 2026. It says that the 990-MW Dehar power house has been facing persistent difficulties, with silt identified as a major factor affecting the performance of the generating units. The project comprises six 165 MW units and uses the Sundernagar balancing reservoir to regulate water flow for power generation.

Advertisement

The report also examined allegations made by Punjab regarding operational lapses, including alleged violation of a Technical Committee decision, improper removal of silt and poor maintenance of power house equipment. The report says correspondence on these issues had been exchanged between Punjab’s Water Resources Department and BBMB.

Advertisement

The report has raised questions over the much higher generation loss figures cited in correspondence. A calculation based on market replacement power prices put the loss at Rs 129.88 crore, while another calculation based on the BBMB tariff reduced it to about Rs 31.75 crore, says the CEA report.

The report states that attributing the entire claimed loss of around Rs 460 crore to alleged BBMB management mismanagement would be inappropriate, as the generating units are old and face several operational difficulties, particularly when silt-related problems arise.

Advertisement

The report said there had been a quantum jump in silt accumulation in the Sundernagar Balancing Reservoir after the 2023 monsoon. Although dredging was being undertaken, it found the efforts were not sufficiently organised, focused or target driven.

It recommended a more systematic approach to silt removal, including collection and stacking during the lean season and disposal through auction or other permissible means in consultation with the state government. It also called for a proper mechanism to measure the quantity of silt removed.

The CEA report said that the first Dehar unit was commissioned in November 1977 and the last in November 1983. The electro mechanical machinery had crossed its original design life, and the units had effectively completed their life cycle in 2018 under applicable regulations.

The report said that although several components had been replaced over the years, a comprehensive renovation and modernisation proposal was still awaited. The report specifically highlighted the need for repairs to MIV seals, underwater components, draft tube gates, cooling systems and other equipment.

For the longer term, the report recommends a detailed renovation and modernisation proposal covering all components of the project.

The report recommends focused attention to the safety and operation of Pandoh Dam and continued efforts to check the inflow of high silt into the reservoir.

990-MW Dehar power project of BBMB has been in controversy over generation losses due to alleged mismanagement. Questions were raised regarding privatisation of desilting process of balancing reservoir of the project that allegedly led to major damage of turbines at Dehra project and loss of generation. Punjab water resources department had pegged loss of generation from project at Rs 460 crore.