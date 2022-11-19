Report on suicides not submitted, National Medical Commission warns colleges of action

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, November 18

The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Friday warned many medical institutions in the area for not providing details of the students who had died by suicide during the past five years and those who left the institutions during this time.

Failed to follow instructions On September 30, the NMC directed all medical institutions to submit information next week. However, many colleges failed to comply with the directions.

It warned the colleges of strict action under the Prevention and Prohibition of Ragging in Medical Colleges and Institutions Regulation-2021.

“If the colleges do not submit the details by November 25, the NMC will take action against them,” said Aujender Singh, deputy secretary, Post-Graduate Medical Education Board and member-secretary, anti-ragging committee.

The NMC had asked the colleges to provide the details of the working hours and weekly off given to the students.

Expressing concern over the incidents of suicide and suicidal tendency among the students, the NMC said in many cases suicides had been linked to ragging. So it asked the medical colleges to submit the details after the NMC reviewed the complaints received by it, said the deputy secretary.

For the long working hours in the medical colleges, particularly among the post-graduate course students, there are complaints of high stress and emotional exhaustion which spilled over in other domains of life.

Students have feeling of having little time for leisure activities and a healthy lifestyle. Leisure activities were perceived to facilitate recovery from academic stress.

Expanding the definition of ragging, the NMC has framed new regulations according to which even sending a derogatory emails or any abuse on the grounds of religion, caste, colour, race, nationality, place of birth or sexual orientation of a fresher in a medical college will now come under ragging.

