Report sought on registry clerks’ transfer

The Revenue Department has sought a report from the Muktsar Deputy Commissioner after a Lambi village resident alleged that the district administration had failed to follow the government instructions to replace existing registry clerks with officials having less than seven years of service.
Responding to the allegations, Deputy Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish said the transfers had now been carried out in accordance with the instructions.
