Republic Day Parade: Punjab tableau commemorates 350 years of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom

Republic Day Parade: Punjab tableau commemorates 350 years of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom

Tableau reflected supreme sacrifice of the ninth Sikh Guru for ideals of humanity, religious liberty, and justice

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:40 AM Jan 26, 2026 IST
Punjab’s tableau at the Republic Day Parade on Monday. Video grab via Narendra Modi/YouTube
Punjab's tableau at the Republic Day Parade on Monday was dedicated to the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, commemorating the 350th year of his martyrdom and paying a solemn tribute to the Guru, revered as the protector of human conscience, faith and freedom.

The tableau reflected his supreme sacrifice for the ideals of humanity, religious liberty, and justice, values that continue to inspire generations.

The tractor portion of the tableau featured a symbolic hand radiating a spiritual aura, representing compassion, courage, and the Guru's unwavering humanitarian vision.

At the forefront appeared the celestial inscription "Ek Onkar" (God is One), depicted in a revolving form to convey the eternal and universal truth upheld by Sikh philosophy.

Draped over the hand was a cloth inscribed with "Hind Di Chadar", symbolising protection for those oppressed for their beliefs and affirming the Guru's role as the shield of righteousness.

The trailer depicted a deeply spiritual setting with 'Shabad Kirtan' performed by Raagi Singhs, creating an atmosphere of divine resonance and reflection. In the background stood the monument of Khanda Sahib, adding a sacred and transcendent presence.

The scene represented the historic chowk before Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Delhi, where the daily tradition of Shabad Kirtan continues in remembrance of sacrifice and faith.

At one end of the trailer was Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib, marking the exact site of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom and standing as a timeless witness to his sacrifice for human dignity and freedom of belief.

The side panels portrayed the martyrdom of his devoted companions -- Bhai Mati Dass, Bhai Sati Dass, and Bhai Dyala -- whose unwavering courage reflects the highest ideals taught by the Guru.

Together, the tableau honoured Punjab's spiritual legacy and a martyrdom that transcends religion and region.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

