Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, August 14

The rescue operation to save the technician who was buried under 80 feet of soil at the Delhi-Katra Expressway construction site on the Kartarpur-Kapurthala road here on Saturday evening received a setback on Monday morning as soil further caved in at the rescue site.

This further set the rescue operations back by several hours even as the chances of the survival of the man look bleak.

Suresh Kumar was stuck under soil as the earth caved in on Saturday night. The rescue operation has been on since 8pm on Saturday.

Suresh, along with his colleague, Pawan, was trying to repair a defective machine when the accident took place.

The district administration said the loose earth at the site and a nearby pond posed a challenge to the rescue work.

Jalandhar ADC Jasbir Singh said a lot of soil caved in at the site on Monday morning when the rescue teams were close to reaching the man. He said it would take around three hours more to rescue the man.

