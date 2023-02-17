Rescued leopard dies of shock

Tribune News Service

Ropar, February 16

A leopard rescued by the Wildlife Department from the outskirts of Anandpur Sahib on February 12, died of injuries coupled with a cardiovascular shock.

Senior Veterinary Officer Dr Ashish Kumar said the animal could not recover from the shock.

The three-year-old leopard was entangled in a clutch-wire snare, suspected to have been set up by poachers.

Dr Kumar said it was the third such incident reported in the past one year.

The leopard was under severe shock after getting trapped in the noose.

“The leopard was tranquilized and administered medicine. However, it could not stand on its legs and died on the same night,” added Dr Kumar.