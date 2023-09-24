Residents gherao PSPCL officers in Sangrur village

Sangrur, September 23
Residents of Laddi village here on Friday gheraoed PSPCL officers who had come to check power theft cases in the area. Farmers alleged the officers entered into their houses without revealing their identity. The officers have denied the allegation.
“A large number of PSPCL officers started entering our houses on Friday morning. This led to panic among the residents, who came out of their houses and gheraoed the officers. They let them go only after they promised to not commit the mistaken again,” said Jagtar Laddi, the Sangrur block general secretary of BKU (Ugrahan).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Strained ties: NIA confiscates SFJ chief Pannu's properties in Amritsar, Chandigarh
Based in Canada, he’s brain behind ‘Khalistan referendum’
Vacate occupied areas, act on terror: India slams Pak for K-rant at UNGA
Flags country’s ‘abysmal’ human rights record