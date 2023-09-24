Residents gherao PSPCL officers in Sangrur village

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, September 23

Residents of Laddi village here on Friday gheraoed PSPCL officers who had come to check power theft cases in the area. Farmers alleged the officers entered into their houses without revealing their identity. The officers have denied the allegation.

“A large number of PSPCL officers started entering our houses on Friday morning. This led to panic among the residents, who came out of their houses and gheraoed the officers. They let them go only after they promised to not commit the mistaken again,” said Jagtar Laddi, the Sangrur block general secretary of BKU (Ugrahan).

