Residents hit by failed online transactions

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, March 20

The suspension of mobile Internet services has created problems for shopkeepers and vendors as online transactions through UPIs, including GPay, Paytm and PhonePe are getting declined.

Many residents complained that one-time password (OTP) required for banking were reaching them late.

“The footfall has gone down since the suspension of Internet. I had to give cash to a wholeseller as online payment failed,” said Babbu, a shopkeeper.

Shopkeepers said though they support state government in maintaining law and order, a mechanism should be devised to clear online payments.

“Due to suspension of mobile Internet, customers are not shopping online anymore,” said another shopkeeper.

Ghanshyam Kansal, vice chairman, Sangrur District Industrial Chamber, said, “The residents are receiving OTPs very late.”