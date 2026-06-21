Residents mark International Yoga Day with enthusiasm in Mohali

International Yoga Day was celebrated with enthusiasm at Beverly Golf Avenue, Sector 65, where over 120 residents came together for a community wellness event organised by the Beverly Golf Avenue Wellness Club.

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The 75-minute programme began with a welcome address by stage secretary Saroj Modi, followed by a yoga session conducted by Yogi Umesh Narang and his team members, Malkit Singh and Nalini Chadda. Participants performed a series of yoga asanas and breathing exercises aimed at promoting physical and mental well-being.

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Adding vibrancy to the celebration, Nalini Chadda presented a musical yoga dance performance, while Anu Kohli captivated the audience with a soulful bhajan rendition that received enthusiastic participation from residents.

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A major highlight of the event was a demonstration of advanced yoga postures by 73-year-old resident Anil Kohli and Mamta, inspiring participants and drawing loud applause from the gathering.

The celebration concluded with an energising laughter yoga session, reinforcing the message of holistic health and wellness. Malkit Singh delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the participants and organisers for making the event a success.

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Residents described the programme as a meaningful initiative that fostered community spirit while promoting the benefits of yoga and healthy living.