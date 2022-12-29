Residents nab 6 thieves in Muktsar

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, December 28

Perturbed over the increasing crime graph, residents of the district have turned vigilante and caught six persons for thefts and snatchings in a fortnight and handed them over to the police .

A truck driver had caught a young boy, who allegedly stole a wheat bag from his truck in the town on December 11. Similarly, another truck driver caught two more youngsters on December 14 for allegedly stealing a rice bag from a truck on the Jalalabad road here.

Cops on toes We have increased night vigil and caught some accused. SP and DSP-level officers have been asked to visit ‘nakas’ at night. Rural rapid response teams have also been activated. —Opinderjit Singh Ghuman, SSP, Muktsar

Some persons caught a man who allegedly snatched a phone and some money from a vegetable seller in the town on December 27. Similarly, two persons were caught stealing a purse allegedly from a woman at Gidderbaha on December 27.

With the onset of the winter, the graph of theft, burglary and snatching incidents has gone up in the district. For instance, three major house burglaries have taken place in two weeks.

A resident of Gidderbaha told the police that he along with his family had gone to attend a wedding on December 15. When he returned, he found his house ransacked and nearly 16-tola gold ornaments and around Rs 1 lakh missing. Similarly, a resident of Malout said his house was burgled and gold ornaments weighing around 12 tola were missing when he and his family were away.

Similarly, a resident of Samagh village here alleged that valuables worth Rs 48,000 were stolen from his residence on December 5. Residents of Gidderbaha had even held a protest against the increasing crime.

#Muktsar