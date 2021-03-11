Residents protest hike in LPG prices

Bathinda, May 8
Residents staged a protest by keeping LPG cylinders on their heads and banged utensils to express resentment over recent hike in cooking gas prices by the Centre.
The protesters gathered near Model Town and demanded that prices of cooking gas, petrol and other essential commodities be brought down. Sushil Jindal, a resident, said, “The prices of LPG cylinder are hiked almost every month, which affects common man. With recent hike of Rs 50 per cylinder, the Centre has crossed all the limits.”
Shoma Rani, a protester, asked, “If gas cylinder will be sold for Rs 1,000, how will we feed our children?”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rupee slumps to all-time low, touches 77.42 against US dollar in early trade
Risk appetite weakened amid mounting concerns about inflatio...
IndiGo bars specially-abled child: Scindia says no human being should have to go through this
Had barred a specially-abled child from boarding a flight at...
2 killed, 25 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus hangs precariously from bridge after colliding with private bus in Punjab's Kurali
The Haryana Roadways driver drove rashly despite being warne...
Bulldozers, police force reach Shaheen Bagh ahead of anti-encroachment drive, locals stage protest
Police personnel deployed to provide security to SDMC offici...