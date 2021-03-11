Residents protest hike in LPG prices

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, May 8

Residents staged a protest by keeping LPG cylinders on their heads and banged utensils to express resentment over recent hike in cooking gas prices by the Centre.

The protesters gathered near Model Town and demanded that prices of cooking gas, petrol and other essential commodities be brought down. Sushil Jindal, a resident, said, “The prices of LPG cylinder are hiked almost every month, which affects common man. With recent hike of Rs 50 per cylinder, the Centre has crossed all the limits.”

Shoma Rani, a protester, asked, “If gas cylinder will be sold for Rs 1,000, how will we feed our children?”