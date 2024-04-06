Resignation not yet accepted, IAS officer’s political foray delayed

Chandigarh, April 5
The voluntary retirement sought by IAS officer Parampal Kaur Sidhu has not yet been accepted, thus delaying her purported political foray. Sidhu, a 2011 batch IAS officer, is the daughter-in-law of Akali leader Sikandar Singh Maluka. There is a speculation that she intends joining the BJP and will be fielded as the BJP candidate from Bathinda.
However, Sidhu cannot join any political party till the time her resignation is accepted by the government and she is relieved from service. Highly placed sources in the government have told The Tribune that Sidhu had sought voluntary retirement from service earlier this week, and this was approved by Chief Secretary Anurag Verma on April 3.
Since then, the file is pending with the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who holds the charge of the Personnel Department, for his final approval. It is only after his consent that the file will be sent to the Department of Personnel and Training, Government of India, which will approve the VRS sought by the officer.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress manifesto vows to bring MSP law, raise quota cap, scrap Agnipath
Promises to stop ‘weaponisation’ of agencies | Pledges 50% j...
China carving out 175 more villages across Arunachal
Already has 628 such ‘prosperous settlements’ near LAC