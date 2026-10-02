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Home / Punjab / Resignation tendered, London trip awaits former Punjab Congress chief Warring

Resignation tendered, London trip awaits former Punjab Congress chief Warring

Warring formally tendered his resignation as Punjab Congress chief to party leader Rahul Gandhi during a meeting in New Delhi today, saying the resignation was voluntary and that no one had asked him to step down

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Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:47 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Sources close Punjab Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring revealed that he was going to London for a family holiday. Tribune file photo
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On a day when he formally submitted his resignation as the Punjab Congress chief, Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring is learnt to be travelling to London, triggering speculation in political circles that he was upset with the decision to remove him from the top job in Punjab.

Warring on Friday formally tendered his resignation as Punjab Congress chief to party leader Rahul Gandhi during a meeting in New Delhi. He said the resignation was voluntary and that no one had asked him to step down.

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Sources close to him revealed that Warring was going to London for a family holiday. Though he went incommunicado, sources said that the Ludhiana MP was upset as he was asked to make way for a new party chief in Punjab. Even while talking to media after meeting Rahul Gandhi, Warring made a cryptic remark saying after working relentlessly for over four years he deserved `rest’.

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Related: Have formally tendered my resignation: Raja Warring after meeting Rahul Gandhi

Warring's resignation came amid weeks of reported differences within the Punjab Congress and a leadership review by the party's new Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot. The Congress is expected to finalise the new state leadership as it prepares for the Punjab Assembly elections due in 2027.

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