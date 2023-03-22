Resolution against HP water cess likely in Punjab House today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 21

After the SYL dispute with Haryana, Punjab is set to lock horns with neighbouring Himachal Pradesh on the issue of imposing water cess on hydropower generation.

On the concluding day of the Budget session tomorrow, CM Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government is bringing an official resolution to declare the levy of water cess by the HP Government as illegal and to have it withdrawn.

Through a resolution to be moved by Water Resources Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, the House is expected to request the Centre to prevail upon HP to withdraw the ordinance as it is in violation of the Inter State River Water Disputes Act.

Sources said the levy of water cess would put an additional tax burden of over Rs 484 crore on the state

The Congress, at a CLP meeting this evening, decided to take on the AAP government on the issue of law and order, especially the dramatic escape of Amritpal despite heavy police deployment. An adjournment motion has already been moved by Congress on the law and order in the state.

May seek Centre intervention

The House is expected to request the Centre to prevail upon HP to withdraw the ordinance

#bhagwant mann #Sutlej Yamuna Link canal SYL