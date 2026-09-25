Respond with facts, not protests: Dhillon takes jibe at AAP in Punjab

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Thursday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for describing the Enforcement Directorate’s searches at several locations, including GMADA, as an act of political vendetta.

Dhillon said the AAP government should address the issues under investigation through facts. “If there is nothing to hide, there is no reason to fear an investigation. The questions raised by the agency must be answered with documents and facts, not through press conferences and protests,” he added.

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He alleged that the ED had repeatedly written to the Punjab Police seeking registration of an FIR, but the state government failed to act. He added that officials under scrutiny had avoided appearing before the agency.

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“If the ED has now taken up the investigation, why is the AAP government objecting? Calling every investigation politically motivated does not answer the substantive questions surrounding the case,” he said, adding that the issue of corruption in GMADA had itself been raised by AAP MPs.