Resume flights from Adampur by March-end, orders Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 14

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday directed officials concerned to ensure that domestic flights from Adampur (Jalandhar) airport are resumed by the end of March this year.

Chairing a review meeting of the Civil Aviation Department here today, the Chief Minister bemoaned that the stopping of flights from the airport had caused a lot of inconvenience to the people of the region, especially the NRIs.

The CM said the resumption of flights from the airport would provide direct air connectivity to the region with the rest of the globe. He said besides saving time, money and energy of the people from the region, the airport would also give a boost to the economic development of the region in general and Jalandhar city in particular. Mann said medical tourism and industrial development in the media capital of the state would also get a push.

Dwelling on another agenda, the CM directed the officers to complete the ongoing work for construction of civil air terminal at Halwara within three months. He said the government had already released Rs 50 crore for the early completion of the work.

He bemoaned the fact that the work on this ambitious project had been hanging in fire for the last few months. Mann said that after assuming the charge of office, his government had put the work on this project in fast-track mode. He also asked the PWD to complete the construction of approach roads to these airports at the earliest.