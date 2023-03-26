Resume harvesting, farmers advised

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 25

With weather expected to clear up following several days of rain and no significant change in maximum temperatures being forecast over the next five days, the Weather Department has advised farmers to resume harvesting of crops in Punjab and Haryana.

Day temperatures fell by up to six degrees Celsius below normal in Haryana and close to five degrees Celsius in Punjab as northwest India experienced widespread rain over the past 24 hours. Earlier in the week, the region had also received rain.

In Punjab, the maximum temperatures ranged from 21.9°C at Gurdaspur to 27.7°C at Patiala, while the minimum temperatures were in the range of 13.3°C at Ferozepur to 18.6°C at Patiala.

Light to moderate rain and thundershowers occurred at most places in both agrarian states, with reports of heavy rain and hailstorm at a few isolated places, according to the IMD.

In Punjab, the highest rainfall recorded during this period was 53.5 mm at Jalandhar, followed by 49 mm at Ferozepur.

A western disturbance seen as a cyclonic circulation over Pakistan and neighbourhood in lower and middle tropospheric levels and a cyclonic circulation over northeast Rajasthan and adjoining Haryana in lower tropospheric levels has been cited as the reason for the rain.

Though the present spell of wet weather has affected standing crops and harvesting schedule in many areas, it has also helped overcome the rainfall deficiency that these states had been experiencing so far.

From March 1 till the morning of March 25, rain has been surplus by 152 per cent in Punjab and 142 per cent in Haryana. During this period, Punjab received 51.20 mm of rainfall compared to the normal of 20.30 mm, according to IMD data.