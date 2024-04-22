Retired ASI’s son shot dead in Amritsar

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, April 22
A retired assistant sub-inspector’s (ASI) son was allegedly shot dead in broad daylight near Max City colony here on Monday, officials said.
Police said Rupinder Singh had recently come out of jail after being granted bail in a murder case.
The victim, along with his friend, was coming from India Gate side when the incident took place. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
ACP Sukhpal Singh said the police were scanning the CCTV cameras in the area to find clues about the perpetrators.
Victim’s friend Harpreet Singh alias Happy said Rupinder’s father Kuldeep Singh had retired from Punjab Police as an ASI. He said Rupinder fell into bad company and started consuming drugs.
The family used to desist him from such activities but he did not mend his ways, said Happy, who was accompanying Rupinder at the time of the incident.
During the Covid pandemic, Rupinder allegedly killed a youth identified as Prince, a resident of Kale village. He was arrested and sent to jail. Around one-and-a-half-month ago, he came out of the jail on bail.
He said they were going in his car towards Chheharta and after they reached near Max City, four youths came in an SUV and shot at Rupinder.
The ACP said that as per the preliminary probe Rupinder was a drug addict and an old enmity could be the cause behind the murder.
