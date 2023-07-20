 Retired PCS officer Jagdish Johal arrested in Mohali's multi-crore guava plants compensation scam : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Retired PCS officer Jagdish Johal arrested in Mohali's multi-crore guava plants compensation scam

Retired PCS officer Jagdish Johal arrested in Mohali's multi-crore guava plants compensation scam

Last week arrested patwaris accused Johal for pressurising them to approve disbursement of payments

Retired PCS officer Jagdish Johal arrested in Mohali's multi-crore guava plants compensation scam

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Chandigarh, July 20

Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Thursday arrested retired PCS Officer Jagdish Singh Johal, who was Land Acquisition Collector (LAC) of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), in connection with multi-crore guava trees compensation scam.

This is the 20th arrest in the scam wherein compensation worth crores of rupees was wrongfully claimed in lieu of land acquired by GMADA at Bakarpur village in Mohali district.

Revealing the details here today, an official spokesperson of the VB said Johal was instrumental in approving disbursals of wrongful payments to accused beneficiaries on the basis of tailor-made assessment report containing names and shares of said beneficiaries in contravention with the Revenue records.

Pertinently, two retired patwaris, Surinderpal Singh and Surinderpal, then posted at the LAC Branch of GMADA, were also arrested last week in the case.

During the interrogation, the spokesperson said, they disclosed that initially they refused to certify the payment forms as names of owners and shares mentioned in the assessment report of the Horticulture Department as it were different from actual owners and their shares as per the revenue record. They alleged that Johal exercised his influence and pressurised them to initiate noting for approval of disbursement of payments in accordance with the assessment report of Horticulture Department by ignoring revenue records. Further as the LAC, the accused PCS officer approved the payments and subsequently released around Rs 124 crore to various beneficiaries giving undue benefits to them while causing heavy losses to the exchequer.

To ensure payments to genuine beneficiaries, GMADA Chief Administrator had even ordered that LAC would visit personally to inspect guava orchards, check girdawri records to ascertain age of trees, besides conducting GIS drone mapping survey and videography of the area. However, JS Johal deliberately ignored all these checks and released payments in connivance with the accused beneficiaries, he added.

A performa, which was devised by the GMADA Chief Administrator on June 1, 2021, on which basis the first payments of compensation were started, was totally ignored. The accused PCS officer has also released the compensation to Nisha Garg, Shubham Wadhawan, Binder Singh, Neelam Bansal, Kiran Bansal, Bimla Mittal, Chestha, Santosh Kumari, Chanchal Kumar, Anil Kumar Batra, Susheel Kumari Batra and Rashmi Arora, who were not even recorded as land owners in the Revenue record.

Therefore, he has released the compensation to the non-eligible land owners, whereas their land pooling case is proposed to be forwarded to the court being unauthorised purchase.

The spokesperson further informed that after surfacing of incriminating oral, circumstantial and documentary evidence against Jagdish Singh Johal, the VB has nominated the PCS Officer as an accused and arrested today from Mohali. Further, role of other officials concerned is under scanner.

#Mohali #Punjab Vigilance Bureau

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Manipur police register gang rape, murder case as shocking May 4 video of sexual violence goes viral

2
Nation

Centre may act against Twitter over Manipur video, asks social media to take down clip

3
Nation

Manipur police arrest 'mastermind' behind parading two tribal women naked, molesting them

4
Nation

Manipur video 'shameful, none will be spared', says PM Modi

5
Nation

9 killed, 10 injured as speeding Jaguar ploughs into crowd at accident site in Ahmedabad

6
Nation

Watch chilling video of speeding Jaguar mowing down bystanders gathered to see accident-hit Thar on ISKCON bridge in Ahmedabad

7
Delhi

Woman pilot 'hit' 10-year-old domestic help with 'hot tongs'

8
Trending

Akshay Kumar tweets 'shaken, disgusted' over Manipur video; users troll him, say 'wish you had spoken before'

9
Diaspora

Canada govt receives overwhelming response for new work permit for H-1B visa holders from US

10
Punjab

Rain a boon for PSPCL, generates 144 lakh units daily at Ranjit Sagar Dam

Don't Miss

View All
Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in
Jalandhar

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in

Paddy on 2.59 lakh acres ruined; farmers join hands to turn misery into hope
Punjab

Paddy on 2.59 lakh acres ruined in Punjab; farmers join hands to turn misery into hope

Pune farmer becomes millionaire amid rising tomato prices, earns Rs 3 crore in a month
Nation

Amid skyrocketing tomato prices, Pune farmer earns Rs 3 crore in a month

Punjab’s Faridkot-based doctor appointed to key admin position in US
Diaspora

Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot gets key administrative post in US

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies
Trending

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface
Punjab

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface in Pathankot

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop each other up with free seeds
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature
Entertainment

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature

Top News

Two arrested after horrific Manipur video triggers outrage; eyewitness claims similar incident was thwarted a day before

Two arrested after horrific Manipur video triggers nationwide outrage; eyewitness claims similar incident was thwarted a day before

PM Modi, CJI condemn incident | CM Biren Singh says culprits...

Row over services: Supreme Court refers Delhi govt’s challenge to Centre’s ordinance to constitution bench

Row over services: Supreme Court refers Delhi govt's challenge to Centre's ordinance to constitution bench

The ordinance takes away the control of services from the ci...

PM Modi reacts to Manipur video, says whole nation is ashamed

Manipur video 'shameful, none will be spared', says PM Modi

Was issuing a statement outside Parliament just ahead of the...

Manipur videos: Supreme Court asks Centre, state government to inform it what action has been taken against perpetrators

Manipur video: Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance; asks Centre, state govt to inform it what action is taken against perpetrators

Very deeply disturbed about the videos, a Bench led by CJI D...

Manipur Police arrest ‘mastermind’ behind parading two tribal women naked, molesting them

Manipur police arrest 'mastermind' behind parading two tribal women naked, molesting them

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3


Cities

View All

Amritsar Admn urges residents not to go near Ravi river

Amritsar Admn urges residents not to go near Ravi river

Gurdaspur: Flood threat looms large over villages located across Ravi

Swollen Beas waters worsen flood situation in Mand area

Ravi in spate, 7 Gurdaspur villages cut off

Girl's murder in Amritsar: Tarksheel Society wants tantric arrested

Craze for studying abroad grips Bathinda village

Craze for studying abroad grips Bathinda village

Chandigarh transfer policy goes for a toss

Chandigarh transfer policy goes for a toss

Chandigarh: Declared PO twice, fraudster arrested

Khuda Lahora villagers nab bike thieves

Fresh diarrhoea cases reported in Kharar area

PGI doctor attempts suicide

Row over services: Supreme Court refers Delhi govt’s challenge to Centre’s ordinance to constitution bench

Row over services: Supreme Court refers Delhi govt's challenge to Centre's ordinance to constitution bench

Delhi may suffer losses of Rs 2.75 trillion by 2050 due to climate change: Draft action plan

Assaulting minor domestic help: Delhi court sends pilot’s husband to jail till August 2

NGT asks Delhi Pollution Control Committee to consider replacing 15-year-old diesel generator sets

Delhi court grants regular bail to WFI ex-chief Brij Bhushan Singh in wrestlers' sexual harassment case

Rain rips apart civic body claims on city infra

Rain rips apart civic body claims on city infra

Post-deluge, govt schools in Lohian see thin attendance

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in

Will tide over tough times together: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Don't politicise floods: AAP MP Harbhajan Singh

After rain, sewers overflow in low-lying areas near Ganda nullah in Ludhiana

After rain, sewers overflow in low-lying areas near Ganda nullah in Ludhiana

Two youths drown in Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana

Money changer loot case in Ludhiana cracked with arrest of three

War on drugs: Ludhiana District leads Punjab with most NDPS cases

Tajpur Road’s dilapidated stretch endangers commuters

Fresh rain batters Patiala, 2 die as roof gives way

Fresh rain batters Patiala, 2 die as roof gives way

Heavy rain hits life in Patiala

Punjabi University student bags shooting medals

Minister visits flood-hit areas, seeks Central aid

Front seeks 150-day job for workers in areas hit by floods