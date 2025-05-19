DT
Home / Punjab / Retreat ceremony at Sadiqi checkpost resumes on Tuesday

Retreat ceremony at Sadiqi checkpost resumes on Tuesday

The Border Security Force had brought the ceremony to a halt following the India-Pakistan tensions
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Abohar, Updated At : 08:37 PM May 19, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
File photo
The retreat ceremony at Sadiqi joint checkpost near Fazilka is set to be resumed on Tuesday. The Border Security Force had brought the ceremony to a halt following the India-Pakistan tensions.

Quoting BSF sources, Border Area Development Front chief Liladhar Sharma informed the media that the time for the ceremony has been fixed as 6 pm. The Front has given a call to people to reach Sadiqi by 5.30 pm to enjoy the ceremony in good numbers.

Tags :
The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

