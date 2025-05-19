Retreat ceremony at Sadiqi checkpost resumes on Tuesday

The retreat ceremony at Sadiqi joint checkpost near Fazilka is set to be resumed on Tuesday. The Border Security Force had brought the ceremony to a halt following the India-Pakistan tensions.

Quoting BSF sources, Border Area Development Front chief Liladhar Sharma informed the media that the time for the ceremony has been fixed as 6 pm. The Front has given a call to people to reach Sadiqi by 5.30 pm to enjoy the ceremony in good numbers.