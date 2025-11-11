DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Retreat drill restarts at Hussainiwala border

Retreat drill restarts at Hussainiwala border

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Ferozepore, Updated At : 07:32 AM Nov 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
BSF personnel take part in a Retreat ceremony at the India-Pakistan joint check-post at Hussainiwala on Monday. Tribune photo
Advertisement

The lush green fields of Hussainiwala were set ablaze by the thunderous tapping of feet by BSF sentinels after a little over two months as the Indo-Pakistan Retreat drill was resumed today after 74 days.

Advertisement

Almost 1500 spectators, including local residents, school students and visitors, were present on the first day itself, said Mohinder Lal, Commandant, BSF.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts