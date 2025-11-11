Retreat drill restarts at Hussainiwala border

BSF personnel take part in a Retreat ceremony at the India-Pakistan joint check-post at Hussainiwala on Monday. Tribune photo
The lush green fields of Hussainiwala were set ablaze by the thunderous tapping of feet by BSF sentinels after a little over two months as the Indo-Pakistan Retreat drill was resumed today after 74 days.
Almost 1500 spectators, including local residents, school students and visitors, were present on the first day itself, said Mohinder Lal, Commandant, BSF.
